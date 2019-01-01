If You Give a Dog a Donut

Narrated By: Sam Warner from Sac Republic

Who Put the Pepper in the Pot?

Narrated By: Chef Patrick Mulvaney of Mulvaney's B&L

The Wonky Donkey

Narrated By: Rivkah Sass, Director of the Sacramento Public Library

Green Eggs and Ham

Narrated By: Deputy Chief Chad Augustin from the Sacramento Fire Dept. 

Dragons Love Tacos

Narrated By: Scott Moak, the Announcer for the Sacramento Kings

After the Fall

Narrated By: Angelique Ashby, Mayor Pro Tem, Sacramento

The Saggy Baggy Elephant

Narrated By: Jason Jacobs, Director of the Sacramento Zoo

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie

Narrated By: James Vincent, Firefighter Paramedic, Roseville Fire Department

I'll Love You Till The Cows Come Home

Narrated By: Coyote Wolf (with the help of Danielle Williams from Angelique Ashby's office)

The Bad Guys

Narrated By: ​Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn

Nobody Hugs A Cactus

Narrated By: ​Zachary Rucker-Christopher, Emergency Room Nurse, Sutter Medical Center Sacramento

What Do You Do With An Idea

Narrated By: ​Mike Duffy, Anchor/Reporter ABC10

Life Doesn't Frighten Me

Narrated By: ​Jay King, Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist & President of the California Black Chamber of Commerce

Late for School

Narrated By: LaShelle Dozier, Executive Director, Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency

In the weeks to come we will continue to add more Sacramento friends, reading great stories for kiddos. 

 

This library was inspired by all the teachers and parents at home doing such amazing work to continue educating Sacramento’s littlest ones. We know playgrounds are closed and birthdays are difficult. There seem to be endless lists of things that kids can not do. 

 

But there is still so much love in our city, and so many people that want to help teachers and parents. This is our way of coming to your home, through a screen, to tell you we are right here with you, cheering you on and standing in awe of your amazing work.

Keep it up Moms, Dads, siblings, teachers and caretakers. You are making a big difference. 

