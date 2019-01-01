If You Give a Dog a Donut
Narrated By: Sam Warner from Sac Republic
Who Put the Pepper in the Pot?
Narrated By: Chef Patrick Mulvaney of Mulvaney's B&L
The Wonky Donkey
Narrated By: Rivkah Sass, Director of the Sacramento Public Library
Green Eggs and Ham
Narrated By: Deputy Chief Chad Augustin from the Sacramento Fire Dept.
Dragons Love Tacos
Narrated By: Scott Moak, the Announcer for the Sacramento Kings
After the Fall
Narrated By: Angelique Ashby, Mayor Pro Tem, Sacramento
The Saggy Baggy Elephant
Narrated By: Jason Jacobs, Director of the Sacramento Zoo
If You Give A Mouse A Cookie
Narrated By: James Vincent, Firefighter Paramedic, Roseville Fire Department
I'll Love You Till The Cows Come Home
Narrated By: Coyote Wolf (with the help of Danielle Williams from Angelique Ashby's office)
The Bad Guys
Narrated By: Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn
Nobody Hugs A Cactus
Narrated By: Zachary Rucker-Christopher, Emergency Room Nurse, Sutter Medical Center Sacramento
What Do You Do With An Idea
Narrated By: Mike Duffy, Anchor/Reporter ABC10
Life Doesn't Frighten Me
Narrated By: Jay King, Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist & President of the California Black Chamber of Commerce
Submission form is for official use only. Please do not upload without permission.
Late for School
Narrated By: LaShelle Dozier, Executive Director, Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency
In the weeks to come we will continue to add more Sacramento friends, reading great stories for kiddos.
This library was inspired by all the teachers and parents at home doing such amazing work to continue educating Sacramento’s littlest ones. We know playgrounds are closed and birthdays are difficult. There seem to be endless lists of things that kids can not do.
But there is still so much love in our city, and so many people that want to help teachers and parents. This is our way of coming to your home, through a screen, to tell you we are right here with you, cheering you on and standing in awe of your amazing work.
Keep it up Moms, Dads, siblings, teachers and caretakers. You are making a big difference.