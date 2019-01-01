If You Give a Dog a Donut Narrated By: Sam Warner from Sac Republic

Who Put the Pepper in the Pot? Narrated By: Chef Patrick Mulvaney of Mulvaney's B&L

The Wonky Donkey Narrated By: Rivkah Sass, Director of the Sacramento Public Library

Green Eggs and Ham Narrated By: Deputy Chief Chad Augustin from the Sacramento Fire Dept.

Dragons Love Tacos Narrated By: Scott Moak, the Announcer for the Sacramento Kings

After the Fall Narrated By: Angelique Ashby, Mayor Pro Tem, Sacramento

The Saggy Baggy Elephant Narrated By: Jason Jacobs, Director of the Sacramento Zoo

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie Narrated By: James Vincent, Firefighter Paramedic, Roseville Fire Department

I'll Love You Till The Cows Come Home Narrated By: Coyote Wolf (with the help of Danielle Williams from Angelique Ashby's office)

The Bad Guys Narrated By: ​Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn

Nobody Hugs A Cactus Narrated By: ​Zachary Rucker-Christopher, Emergency Room Nurse, Sutter Medical Center Sacramento

What Do You Do With An Idea Narrated By: ​Mike Duffy, Anchor/Reporter ABC10

Life Doesn't Frighten Me Narrated By: ​Jay King, Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist & President of the California Black Chamber of Commerce

Late for School Narrated By: LaShelle Dozier, Executive Director, Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency